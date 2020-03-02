Cardano One Day Trading Volume Reaches $113.98 Million (ADA)

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 2nd. Cardano has a market cap of $1.27 billion and approximately $113.98 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0490 or 0.00000555 BTC on exchanges including CoinFalcon, Gate.io, Indodax and ZB.COM. Over the last seven days, Cardano has traded 17% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cardano alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00008251 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00024658 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00010024 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $253.61 or 0.02873173 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002107 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000569 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00006883 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00018745 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000219 BTC.

About Cardano

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Cardano’s total supply is 31,112,483,745 coins and its circulating supply is 25,927,070,538 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. The official message board for Cardano is forum.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cardano Coin Trading

Cardano can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, DragonEX, CoinFalcon, Altcoin Trader, OTCBTC, Cryptohub, Gate.io, Coinnest, OKEx, Upbit, LiteBit.eu, Huobi, Indodax, Cryptopia, ZB.COM, Coinbe, ABCC, Bittrex, Cryptomate, Binance, HitBTC, Bitbns and Exmo. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.