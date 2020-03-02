Cardstack (CARD) Trading Down 9.9% Over Last Week

Cardstack (CURRENCY:CARD) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 2nd. Cardstack has a market capitalization of $1.25 million and $60,479.00 worth of Cardstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cardstack token can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, Coinsuper, Bilaxy and Hotbit. During the last week, Cardstack has traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00053737 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.98 or 0.00497114 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $572.01 or 0.06465243 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00062959 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00030230 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005634 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003750 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011372 BTC.

Cardstack Token Profile

Cardstack (CARD) is a token. Its launch date was June 25th, 2018. Cardstack’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,363,030,001 tokens. Cardstack’s official message board is medium.com/cardstack. Cardstack’s official website is cardstack.com. Cardstack’s official Twitter account is @cardstack and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cardstack Token Trading

Cardstack can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, IDEX, Bibox, Coinsuper, BitForex, Hotbit and CoinEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardstack should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

