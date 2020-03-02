Care.com Inc (NYSE:CRCM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Care.com Inc (NYSE:CRCM) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

CRCM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Care.com from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Care.com from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. TheStreet raised Care.com from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. ValuEngine raised Care.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Care.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th.

NYSE:CRCM opened at $15.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $496.95 million, a PE ratio of -16.30 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.99 and a 200-day moving average of $12.40. Care.com has a 52 week low of $7.61 and a 52 week high of $25.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

In related news, CEO Sheila Lirio Marcelo sold 9,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total value of $119,235.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,254,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,915,518.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David Krupinski sold 2,926 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total value of $37,130.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 159,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,027,062.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,522 shares of company stock valued at $184,284 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Care.com by 8.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,825 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Tenzing Global Management LLC lifted its position in Care.com by 4.9% in the third quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 2,570,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,857,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Care.com by 33.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,003 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 11,355 shares during the period. Engine Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Care.com in the third quarter worth approximately $8,311,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Care.com by 4.4% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 28,654 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

About Care.com

Care.com, Inc operates an online marketplace for finding and managing family care in the United States and internationally. The company helps families to address their lifecycle of care needs, including child care, senior care, and special needs care, as well as other non-medical family care needs, such as pet care, tutoring, and housekeeping; and enables caregivers to find full-time and part-time employment opportunities.

