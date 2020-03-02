CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.14% of CareDx worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of CareDx by 26.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,879,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,102,000 after purchasing an additional 609,930 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CareDx by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 633,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,660,000 after purchasing an additional 36,943 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CareDx by 160.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 609,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,136,000 after purchasing an additional 374,897 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CareDx by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 565,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,196,000 after purchasing an additional 248,138 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CareDx in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,582,000. Institutional investors own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

Get CareDx alerts:

NASDAQ:CDNA traded down $1.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.67. 39,524 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 741,137. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.17. CareDx Inc has a 1 year low of $18.75 and a 1 year high of $41.27. The company has a market cap of $989.28 million, a PE ratio of -41.96 and a beta of 0.96.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.20. CareDx had a negative net margin of 17.29% and a negative return on equity of 23.02%. The firm had revenue of $35.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that CareDx Inc will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CareDx news, CEO Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.62, for a total transaction of $266,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 451,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,029,817.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William A. Hagstrom sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $265,125.00. Insiders have sold a total of 42,016 shares of company stock valued at $1,001,547 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CDNA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of CareDx in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. BidaskClub cut shares of CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of CareDx in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

CareDx Profile

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company,which discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure, and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.