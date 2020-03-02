Carry (CRE) Trading Down 2.5% Over Last Week

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. One Carry token can currently be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy and Upbit. In the last seven days, Carry has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar. Carry has a total market cap of $7.36 million and approximately $565,567.00 worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00053942 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.67 or 0.00482598 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $570.19 or 0.06448545 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00063383 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00030307 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005639 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003707 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011367 BTC.

Carry Token Profile

Carry is a token. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. Carry’s total supply is 4,941,687,443 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,941,716,180 tokens. Carry’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Carry’s official message board is medium.com/carryprotocol. Carry’s official website is carryprotocol.io.

Carry Token Trading

Carry can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carry should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Carry using one of the exchanges listed above.

