Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) CAO Sells $131,337.30 in Stock

Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) CAO Christopher Heald sold 2,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.19, for a total transaction of $131,337.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 80,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,960,434.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Christopher Heald also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 2nd, Christopher Heald sold 3,778 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.99, for a total transaction of $185,084.22.

Casella Waste Systems stock traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $49.42. The stock had a trading volume of 638,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,718. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.88 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.38 and its 200 day moving average is $46.12. Casella Waste Systems Inc. has a one year low of $32.07 and a one year high of $56.14.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. The company had revenue of $193.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.34 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 39.38%. Casella Waste Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CWST. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upped their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems to $55.00 in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CWST. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 407.1% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the 4th quarter worth $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern, Western, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

