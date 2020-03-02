Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) CEO John W. Casella Sells 22,577 Shares

Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) CEO John W. Casella sold 22,577 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.19, for a total value of $1,110,562.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 399,947 shares in the company, valued at $19,673,392.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

CWST stock traded up $0.97 on Monday, hitting $49.42. 638,450 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,718. Casella Waste Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.07 and a 12-month high of $56.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.88 and a beta of 0.71.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 39.38% and a net margin of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $193.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research boosted their target price on Casella Waste Systems to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.60.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 5,415 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 10,487 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern, Western, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.