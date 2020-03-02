Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) CFO Edmond Coletta Sells 12,451 Shares

Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) CFO Edmond Coletta sold 12,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.19, for a total transaction of $612,464.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 244,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,004,819.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Edmond Coletta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 2nd, Edmond Coletta sold 17,619 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.99, for a total transaction of $863,154.81.

Shares of Casella Waste Systems stock traded up $0.97 on Monday, hitting $49.42. The company had a trading volume of 638,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,718. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 74.88 and a beta of 0.71. Casella Waste Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.07 and a 52 week high of $56.14.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. The business had revenue of $193.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.34 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 39.38%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upped their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Casella Waste Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.60.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,448,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,701,000 after acquiring an additional 152,715 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,871,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,124,000 after acquiring an additional 29,616 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,378,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,465,000 after acquiring an additional 173,087 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 936,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,114,000 after acquiring an additional 31,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 824,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,944,000 after acquiring an additional 89,728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern, Western, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

