Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) CFO Sells $863,154.81 in Stock

Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) CFO Edmond Coletta sold 17,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.99, for a total transaction of $863,154.81. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 244,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,956,009.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Edmond Coletta also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

On Friday, February 28th, Edmond Coletta sold 12,451 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.19, for a total transaction of $612,464.69.

NASDAQ CWST traded up $0.97 on Monday, hitting $49.42. The stock had a trading volume of 638,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,718. Casella Waste Systems Inc. has a one year low of $32.07 and a one year high of $56.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.88 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.12.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 39.38%. The firm had revenue of $193.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Casella Waste Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Casella Waste Systems by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,378,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,465,000 after purchasing an additional 173,087 shares during the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $985,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Casella Waste Systems by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 627,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,869,000 after purchasing an additional 42,305 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Casella Waste Systems by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CWST. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research increased their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.60.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern, Western, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.