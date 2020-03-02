Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) COO Sells $613,546.87 in Stock

Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 12,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.19, for a total value of $613,546.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 409,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,156,192.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Casella Waste Systems stock traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $49.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 638,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,718. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 74.88 and a beta of 0.71. Casella Waste Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.07 and a 1 year high of $56.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.12.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. The company had revenue of $193.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.34 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 39.38% and a net margin of 4.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in Casella Waste Systems by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,448,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,701,000 after acquiring an additional 152,715 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,871,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,124,000 after buying an additional 29,616 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,378,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,465,000 after buying an additional 173,087 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 936,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,114,000 after buying an additional 31,651 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 824,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,944,000 after buying an additional 89,728 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CWST. TheStreet upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research increased their price objective on Casella Waste Systems to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.60.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern, Western, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

Featured Article: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.