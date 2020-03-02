Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Director Gregory B. Peters Sells 6,000 Shares

Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Director Gregory B. Peters sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $288,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 77,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,726,078.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of CWST traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $49.42. The company had a trading volume of 638,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,718. Casella Waste Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.07 and a 52-week high of $56.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.88 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.12.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 39.38% and a net margin of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $193.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. BB&T Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 33.8% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 20,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 5,138 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,020,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 14.1% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $148,000. 92.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research boosted their price target on Casella Waste Systems to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.60.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern, Western, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

