Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) VP David L. Schmitt Sells 2,831 Shares

Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) VP David L. Schmitt sold 2,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.19, for a total value of $139,256.89. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 39,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,922,099.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ CWST traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $49.42. 638,450 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,718. Casella Waste Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.07 and a 12-month high of $56.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.88 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.12.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 39.38% and a net margin of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $193.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Casella Waste Systems’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the third quarter worth about $206,000. BB&T Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 33.8% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 20,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 5,138 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the third quarter worth about $2,020,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 14.1% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the third quarter worth about $148,000. 92.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upped their price target on Casella Waste Systems to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Casella Waste Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Casella Waste Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.60.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern, Western, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

