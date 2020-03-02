Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) VP David L. Schmitt Sells 4,007 Shares

Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) VP David L. Schmitt sold 4,007 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.99, for a total transaction of $196,302.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,914,284.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Casella Waste Systems stock traded up $0.97 on Monday, hitting $49.42. The company had a trading volume of 638,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,718. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 74.88 and a beta of 0.71. Casella Waste Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.07 and a 52 week high of $56.14.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21. The firm had revenue of $193.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.34 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 39.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research increased their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems to $55.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Casella Waste Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.60.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CWST. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 407.1% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern, Western, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

