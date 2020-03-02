Caspian (CSP) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $217,772.00

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. One Caspian token can currently be bought for about $0.0073 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and KuCoin. Caspian has a market capitalization of $3.27 million and approximately $217,772.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Caspian has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Caspian alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00053409 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.11 or 0.00498139 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $572.11 or 0.06461116 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00063573 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00030223 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005627 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003745 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011367 BTC.

Caspian Profile

Caspian is a token. Its launch date was May 1st, 2018. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 tokens. Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech. Caspian’s official message board is t.me/Caspian_Tech. The official website for Caspian is caspian.tech.

Caspian Token Trading

Caspian can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Caspian should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Caspian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Caspian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Caspian and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.