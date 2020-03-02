Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Deutsche Bank

Equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.50% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CTLT. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Catalent from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Catalent from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Catalent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Catalent in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

Shares of CTLT stock opened at $51.53 on Monday. Catalent has a one year low of $39.09 and a one year high of $68.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.55 and its 200 day moving average is $53.81. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.35 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. Catalent had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The company had revenue of $721.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Catalent’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Catalent will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Catalent news, COO Alessandro Maselli sold 7,268 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total transaction of $386,512.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory T. Lucier acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.45 per share, with a total value of $120,900.00. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Catalent by 2.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,307,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,615,000 after purchasing an additional 388,615 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Catalent by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,851,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,123,000 after purchasing an additional 719,325 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Catalent by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,625,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,115,000 after purchasing an additional 14,211 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Catalent by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,709,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,524,000 after purchasing an additional 178,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Catalent by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,374,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,667,000 after purchasing an additional 538,251 shares in the last quarter.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

