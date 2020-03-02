Catchmark Timber Trust Inc (NYSE:CTT) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its position in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust Inc (NYSE:CTT) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,074,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,057 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 2.19% of Catchmark Timber Trust worth $12,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Catchmark Timber Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Catchmark Timber Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its position in Catchmark Timber Trust by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 11,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Catchmark Timber Trust by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Catchmark Timber Trust by 243.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 9,831 shares during the period. 81.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Catchmark Timber Trust alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Catchmark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Catchmark Timber Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine lowered Catchmark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Catchmark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of CTT stock opened at $9.19 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.91. Catchmark Timber Trust Inc has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $12.54. The company has a market capitalization of $462.63 million, a P/E ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Catchmark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Catchmark Timber Trust had a negative net margin of 87.45% and a negative return on equity of 41.88%. The company had revenue of $29.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.02 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Catchmark Timber Trust Inc will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.88%. Catchmark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -26.34%.

Catchmark Timber Trust Company Profile

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) is a pure play timberland REIT that strives to deliver consistent and predictable per-share cash flow growth through disciplined acquisitions, active management, sustainable harvests and well-timed real estate sales. Headquartered in Atlanta and focused exclusively on timberland ownership and management, CatchMark began operations in 2007 and owns interests in 1.6 million acres* of timberlands located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.

Featured Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Catchmark Timber Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catchmark Timber Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.