Catex Token Market Cap Reaches $215,707.00 (CATT)

Catex Token (CURRENCY:CATT) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 2nd. Catex Token has a market cap of $215,707.00 and approximately $649.00 worth of Catex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Catex Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Catex Token has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Catex Token alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00053736 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.98 or 0.00496868 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $570.05 or 0.06440428 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00063144 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00030213 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005623 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003751 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011335 BTC.

Catex Token Profile

Catex Token (CRYPTO:CATT) is a token. It was first traded on October 5th, 2018. Catex Token’s total supply is 1,784,234,281 tokens and its circulating supply is 784,234,341 tokens. The Reddit community for Catex Token is /r/Catex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Catex Token is www.catex.io. Catex Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Catex Token Token Trading

Catex Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cat.Ex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Catex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Catex Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Catex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Catex Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Catex Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.