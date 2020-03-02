CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Purchased by Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc.

Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) by 904.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,189 shares during the quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $8,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 409,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,106,000 after acquiring an additional 85,107 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 387,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,756,000 after buying an additional 60,400 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 285,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,468,000 after buying an additional 20,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 672,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,216,000 after buying an additional 4,877 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CBRE Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.60.

CBRE Group stock traded up $2.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $58.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,752,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,348,686. CBRE Group Inc has a 12-month low of $45.16 and a 12-month high of $64.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.03). CBRE Group had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The company had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. CBRE Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that CBRE Group Inc will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

