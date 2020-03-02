Ccore (CCO) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $11.00

Ccore (CURRENCY:CCO) traded up 12.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 2nd. Ccore has a market capitalization of $15,274.00 and approximately $11.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ccore token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000102 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and Mercatox. Over the last week, Ccore has traded 36.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011317 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $251.09 or 0.02843042 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.90 or 0.00225319 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00047868 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000674 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00135350 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Ccore Profile

Ccore launched on November 28th, 2017. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 tokens. Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ccore is ccore.io.

Buying and Selling Ccore

Ccore can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ccore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ccore using one of the exchanges listed above.

