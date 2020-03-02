CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Acquired by MUFG Securities EMEA plc

MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its position in shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 132.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 176,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,900 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc owned about 0.12% of CDW worth $25,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CDW during the 4th quarter worth approximately $419,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in CDW by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 479,848 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $68,542,000 after buying an additional 187,214 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in CDW by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 95,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,698,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in CDW by 922.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,007 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 3,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in CDW by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 216,034 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,858,000 after buying an additional 44,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CDW traded up $5.76 on Monday, reaching $119.98. The stock had a trading volume of 2,087,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,191,133. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $135.22 and a 200 day moving average of $129.54. The stock has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.12. CDW has a 12-month low of $90.53 and a 12-month high of $146.09.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.09. CDW had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 94.72%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that CDW will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.25%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on CDW in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CDW from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley downgraded CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $126.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of CDW in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.13.

In other CDW news, insider Robert F. Kirby sold 1,300 shares of CDW stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.89, for a total transaction of $187,057.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,923,880.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Chong sold 6,000 shares of CDW stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.51, for a total transaction of $831,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,997 shares in the company, valued at $2,492,764.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,200 shares of company stock worth $8,657,928 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

