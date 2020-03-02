Cedar Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:CDR) Shares Sold by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cedar Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:CDR) by 27.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 892,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 339,439 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned 1.00% of Cedar Realty Trust worth $2,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Cedar Realty Trust by 28.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 125,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 28,170 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Cedar Realty Trust by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,802,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,409,000 after purchasing an additional 73,382 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Cedar Realty Trust by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 117,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 16,776 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Cedar Realty Trust by 183.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 513,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 332,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Cedar Realty Trust by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 226,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 88,289 shares during the period. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on CDR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Cedar Realty Trust from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Cedar Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.42.

Shares of CDR stock opened at $2.59 on Monday. Cedar Realty Trust Inc has a 1 year low of $2.19 and a 1 year high of $3.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.42 million, a PE ratio of -21.58 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $35.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.10 million. Cedar Realty Trust had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 0.29%. Equities research analysts predict that Cedar Realty Trust Inc will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.72%. Cedar Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Cedar Realty Trust Company Profile

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 58 properties, with approximately 8.7 million square feet of gross leasable area.

