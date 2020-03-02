CEEK VR Achieves Market Cap of $808,705.00 (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 2nd. One CEEK VR token can now be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges including Bancor Network, Coinsuper, LATOKEN and RightBTC. Over the last week, CEEK VR has traded down 12.3% against the US dollar. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $808,705.00 and approximately $441.00 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00052854 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.91 or 0.00497437 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $564.77 or 0.06398380 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00063592 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00030143 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005662 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003729 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011406 BTC.

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a token. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 513,653,460 tokens. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

CEEK VR can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, Bancor Network, RightBTC, LATOKEN and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

