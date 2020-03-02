Celer Network (CELR) Price Down 10% Over Last Week

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded up 7.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. Celer Network has a total market capitalization of $12.85 million and $4.88 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Celer Network has traded down 10% against the US dollar. One Celer Network token can currently be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TOKOK, Binance, Bilaxy and Gate.io.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Celer Network Token Profile

Celer Network (CELR) is a token. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,654,044,542 tokens. The official website for Celer Network is www.celer.network/#. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Celer Network’s official message board is medium.com/celer-network.

Celer Network Token Trading

Celer Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Binance, Gate.io and TOKOK. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celer Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celer Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

