Centamin (LON:CEY) Price Target Raised to GBX 145

Centamin (LON:CEY) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 125 ($1.64) to GBX 145 ($1.91) in a note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the mining company’s stock. Peel Hunt’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CEY. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Centamin from GBX 116 ($1.53) to GBX 127 ($1.67) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Centamin in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Centamin from GBX 127 ($1.67) to GBX 135 ($1.78) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector performer” rating on shares of Centamin in a report on Monday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centamin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 133.67 ($1.76).

CEY opened at GBX 132.88 ($1.75) on Monday. Centamin has a 52-week low of GBX 79.14 ($1.04) and a 52-week high of GBX 162.40 ($2.14). The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 133.47 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 125.54.

Centamin Company Profile

Centamin plc is a mineral exploration, development and mining company. The Company is engaged in the business of exploration and production of precious metals. It operates in Australia, Jersey, Egypt, Burkina Faso and Cote d’Ivoire. Its principal asset, the Sukari Gold Mine (SGM), is located in the Eastern Desert, approximately 900 kilometers from Cairo and 25 kilometers from the Red Sea.

