Centauri (CTX) 1-Day Volume Hits $312.00

Centauri (CURRENCY:CTX) traded up 16.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 2nd. During the last week, Centauri has traded down 50.5% against the dollar. One Centauri coin can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates and Livecoin. Centauri has a total market cap of $53,641.00 and approximately $312.00 worth of Centauri was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00053629 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.91 or 0.00497481 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $559.29 or 0.06336601 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00063530 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00030247 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005673 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003762 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011442 BTC.

Centauri Coin Profile

CTX is a coin. Its genesis date was September 24th, 2017. Centauri’s total supply is 47,840,169 coins and its circulating supply is 47,040,088 coins. Centauri’s official Twitter account is @CarTaxi_24. The official website for Centauri is centauricoin.info. The official message board for Centauri is centauricoin.info/blog.

Centauri Coin Trading

Centauri can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centauri directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centauri should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Centauri using one of the exchanges listed above.

