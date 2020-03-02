CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Rating Reiterated by Wells Fargo & Co

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Co in a note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

CNP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho cut their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (down previously from $31.00) on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Evercore ISI raised CenterPoint Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Cfra decreased their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.88.

NYSE CNP traded up $0.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.32. 401,523 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,870,093. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.62. CenterPoint Energy has a 12-month low of $22.48 and a 12-month high of $31.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.37 and a 200-day moving average of $27.34.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 7,000 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total transaction of $187,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Martin Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 3.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 209,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,319,000 after buying an additional 6,118 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 72,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after buying an additional 17,426 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 45,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 53.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 424,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,818,000 after buying an additional 147,054 shares during the last quarter. 83.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

