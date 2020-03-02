Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$12.89.

CG has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$13.00 price target on shares of Centerra Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

Shares of CG stock opened at C$8.48 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$9.99 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.89. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion and a P/E ratio of -77.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.03, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Centerra Gold has a one year low of C$6.36 and a one year high of C$13.00.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; and the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

Recommended Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.