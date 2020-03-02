Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Analysts expect Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) to announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Central Pacific Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the highest is $0.48. Central Pacific Financial reported earnings per share of $0.55 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 16.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Central Pacific Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $1.94. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Central Pacific Financial.

Get Central Pacific Financial alerts:

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 22.59%. The company had revenue of $57.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.90 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Central Pacific Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th.

Shares of CPF opened at $23.92 on Monday. Central Pacific Financial has a 12 month low of $23.43 and a 12 month high of $30.82. The company has a market cap of $714.13 million, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Central Pacific Financial’s payout ratio is currently 45.32%.

In other Central Pacific Financial news, Director John C. Dean sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.45, for a total value of $197,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,071.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Dean sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.16, for a total value of $192,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,085.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Central Pacific Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 2,103.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,197 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Central Pacific Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Cadinha & Co. LLC bought a new position in Central Pacific Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

About Central Pacific Financial

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Hawaii. The company operates in three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Central Pacific Financial (CPF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Central Pacific Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Pacific Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.