Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) President John C. Hill Purchases 700 Shares

Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) President John C. Hill bought 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.84 per share, with a total value of $20,888.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 38,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,143,707.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Central Securities stock traded up $0.95 during trading on Monday, reaching $30.75. The company had a trading volume of 3,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,438. Central Securities Corp. has a 12-month low of $27.50 and a 12-month high of $34.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Central Securities by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 170,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,658,000 after purchasing an additional 23,781 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Central Securities by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 56,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 6,408 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Central Securities by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 11,289 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in Central Securities by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 33,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Central Securities by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the period.

About Central Securities

Central Securities Corp. is a publicly owned self managed investment trust. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. Central Securities Corp. was founded on October 1, 1929 and is based in New York City.

