Centrality (CENNZ) Achieves Market Capitalization of $72.80 Million

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded up 12.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. During the last seven days, Centrality has traded 22.2% lower against the US dollar. Centrality has a market cap of $72.80 million and approximately $364,809.00 worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Centrality token can now be bought for $0.0864 or 0.00000976 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including UEX, Cryptopia and HitBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002693 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011242 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $250.79 or 0.02831861 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.77 or 0.00223296 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00047581 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000667 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00135084 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Centrality Token Profile

Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 842,521,184 tokens. Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Centrality is www.centrality.ai. Centrality’s official message board is medium.com/centrality.

Centrality Token Trading

Centrality can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: UEX, Cryptopia and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrality directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centrality should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centrality using one of the exchanges listed above.

