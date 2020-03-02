Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) Shares Sold by MUFG Securities EMEA plc

MUFG Securities EMEA plc decreased its holdings in shares of Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 26.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,565,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 550,400 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc owned approximately 0.14% of Centurylink worth $20,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Centurylink by 114.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,433,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,573 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Centurylink by 5.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,381,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,074,649,000 after acquiring an additional 4,592,314 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Centurylink during the third quarter worth about $149,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Centurylink by 236.3% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 743,631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,281,000 after acquiring an additional 522,536 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Centurylink by 3.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 191,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 6,802 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Centurylink alerts:

NYSE:CTL traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.59. 16,949,583 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,742,294. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. Centurylink Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.64 and a fifty-two week high of $15.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.55, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.90.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. Centurylink had a negative net margin of 23.52% and a positive return on equity of 10.36%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Centurylink Inc will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. Centurylink’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.76%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim lowered shares of Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Centurylink from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Centurylink from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $14.80 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Centurylink in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Centurylink has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.35.

In related news, Director Laurie Siegel sold 3,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $43,008.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,012. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Centurylink

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

Featured Story: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL).

Receive News & Ratings for Centurylink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centurylink and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.