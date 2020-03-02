CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA (ETR:CWC) Given a €108.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA (ETR:CWC) has been given a €108.00 ($125.58) target price by Baader Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.51% from the company’s current price.

CWC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Warburg Research set a €119.00 ($138.37) target price on CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €95.00 ($110.47) target price on CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €107.00 ($124.42) target price on CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €102.60 ($119.30).

Get CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA alerts:

Shares of CWC stock traded up €5.30 ($6.16) during trading on Monday, reaching €101.40 ($117.91). 33,595 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,650. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $703.06 million and a PE ratio of 19.23. CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA has a twelve month low of €76.10 ($88.49) and a twelve month high of €111.80 ($130.00). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €105.89 and its 200-day moving average price is €93.36.

About CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA

CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA engages in photofinishing and online printing businesses in Germany and internationally. It operates through three segments: Photofinishing, Retail, and Commercial Online-Print. The company develops, produces, and supplies photos, photo books, and photo gifts under the CEWE PHOTOBOOK, CEWE CALENDARS, CEWE CARDS, and CEWE WALL ART brands through Internet, retailers, and CEWE PHOTOSTATIONS.

Featured Story: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.