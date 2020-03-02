CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) will report earnings per share of $0.22 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CF Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the lowest is $0.15. CF Industries reported earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 18.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CF Industries will report full-year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $2.38. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover CF Industries.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). CF Industries had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

CF has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on CF Industries from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of CF Industries from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of CF Industries from to in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of CF Industries from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CF Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.89.

Shares of NYSE CF traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $38.22. The stock had a trading volume of 4,782,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,790,648. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.91. The company has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.07. CF Industries has a 1 year low of $35.18 and a 1 year high of $55.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.18%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pearl River Capital LLC increased its stake in CF Industries by 295.8% during the fourth quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 12,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 9,019 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,263,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in CF Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. National Pension Service purchased a new stake in CF Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,365,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CF Industries by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,975,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $189,437,000 after buying an additional 136,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

