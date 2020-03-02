CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Lifted to Market Perform at Sanford C. Bernstein

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $35.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective points to a potential downside of 7.24% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CF. Stephens downgraded CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America upgraded CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of CF Industries from to in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup lowered shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $56.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CF Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.89.

Shares of NYSE:CF traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $37.73. The company had a trading volume of 242,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,111,112. CF Industries has a 1-year low of $35.18 and a 1-year high of $55.15. The firm has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.91.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 10.74%. The company’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CF Industries will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,263,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CF Industries by 103.7% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CF Industries by 911.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in CF Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

