Cfra Upgrades Citigroup (NYSE:C) to “Buy”

Citigroup (NYSE:C) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Cfra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a $85.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Cfra’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.76% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $96.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Citigroup from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $84.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Citigroup from $77.50 to $84.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.97.

C stock traded up $4.13 on Monday, reaching $67.59. 29,001,496 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,725,585. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.75 and a 200-day moving average of $73.22. Citigroup has a twelve month low of $60.05 and a twelve month high of $83.11. The firm has a market cap of $133.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 18.75%. The firm had revenue of $18.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Citigroup will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 27.9% during the third quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 5,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in Citigroup by 5.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Citigroup by 2.8% during the third quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 80,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,572,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 9.5% in the third quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 3,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

