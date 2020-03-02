Chainlink (LINK) Price Up 7.9% This Week

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. One Chainlink token can now be purchased for $4.18 or 0.00047162 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinbase, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), OKEx and Binance. During the last seven days, Chainlink has traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. Chainlink has a market cap of $1.46 billion and $436.20 million worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011314 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $250.79 or 0.02832134 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00223423 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000666 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00134909 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Chainlink Token Profile

Chainlink’s launch date was September 19th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract. Chainlink’s official message board is medium.com/chainlink. The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Chainlink’s official website is chain.link.

Chainlink Token Trading

Chainlink can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, Radar Relay, Coinbase, Binance, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), OKEx, Huobi, COSS, Gate.io, IDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chainlink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chainlink using one of the exchanges listed above.

