ChainX (PCX) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $356,643.00

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded up 5.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. ChainX has a market cap of $4.50 million and approximately $356,643.00 worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ChainX has traded 11% higher against the US dollar. One ChainX coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.12 or 0.00012632 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and BigONE.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ChainX alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002688 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011300 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $252.52 or 0.02855810 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.86 or 0.00224612 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00047807 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000672 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00133982 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About ChainX

ChainX’s total supply is 4,020,450 coins. The official message board for ChainX is medium.com/@chainx_org. ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org. The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ChainX’s official website is chainx.org.

ChainX Coin Trading

ChainX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and BigONE. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChainX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ChainX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ChainX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChainX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.