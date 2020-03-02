Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) Holdings Boosted by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) by 176.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,100 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.07% of Change Healthcare worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Change Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Change Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,221,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Change Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,639,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Change Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $968,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Change Healthcare by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHNG traded up $0.65 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.24. 166,480 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,626,538. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.18. Change Healthcare Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.24 and a 1-year high of $17.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $808.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.66 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CHNG. BidaskClub cut shares of Change Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Change Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Change Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Change Healthcare in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Change Healthcare from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to improve clinical, financial, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates in three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

