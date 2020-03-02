Changyou.Com (CYOU) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Changyou.Com (NASDAQ:CYOU) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ CYOU opened at $10.76 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.28. Changyou.Com has a 1-year low of $5.43 and a 1-year high of $20.68. The company has a market cap of $569.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.97.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CYOU shares. BidaskClub upgraded Changyou.Com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Changyou.Com to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Changyou.Com from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Changyou.Com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Changyou.Com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.30.

About Changyou.Com

Changyou.com Limited develops and operates online games in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Online Game, Platform Channel, and Cinema Advertising segments. It develops, operates, and licenses online games, including interactive online games that are accessed and played simultaneously by various game players through personal computers; and mobile games played on mobile devices.

