Charles E. Haldeman Buys 10,000 Shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Stock

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Director Charles E. Haldeman purchased 10,000 shares of JBG SMITH Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.11 per share, with a total value of $361,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,986,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

JBG SMITH Properties stock traded up $1.31 on Monday, reaching $37.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 718,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,221. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.15, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.69. JBG SMITH Properties has a twelve month low of $35.76 and a twelve month high of $43.21.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $164.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.80 million. JBG SMITH Properties had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 10.12%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on JBGS shares. Evercore ISI began coverage on JBG SMITH Properties in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “in-line” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised JBG SMITH Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.50.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 4,756.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the first quarter worth $41,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 12,941.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

JBG SMITH Properties, a real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, operates, invests in, and develops real estate assets in Washington, the United States. It operates in three segments: commercial, multifamily, and third-party asset management and real estate services. The company owns and operates a portfolio of commercial, multifamily, and retail assets, as well as provides fee-based real estate services.

