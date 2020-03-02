Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Deutsche Bank

Analysts at Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.13% from the stock’s previous close.

CRL has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $151.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Cfra upped their target price on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.53.

NYSE CRL opened at $155.57 on Monday. Charles River Laboratories Intl. has a fifty-two week low of $123.17 and a fifty-two week high of $179.38. The stock has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $162.25 and a 200-day moving average of $143.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.18. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $691.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories Intl. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO David Ross Smith sold 8,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.72, for a total transaction of $1,368,937.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,204,511.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Birgit Girshick sold 1,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.55, for a total value of $152,973.05. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,725,860.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,136 shares of company stock valued at $12,083,097. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 31.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 229,047 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,319,000 after purchasing an additional 54,841 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the third quarter worth $4,186,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 16.4% during the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 6,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 117.7% during the third quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,261 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,903,000 after acquiring an additional 36,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

