Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Torray LLC

Torray LLC lowered its holdings in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 78.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 328,292 shares during the period. Torray LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $4,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Charles Schwab by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SCHW. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a price target (up from ) on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Monday, January 13th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.73.

Shares of Charles Schwab stock traded up $1.23 on Monday, hitting $41.98. The company had a trading volume of 21,833,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,525,685. Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $34.58 and a 1 year high of $51.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.47 and a 200-day moving average of $43.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.29.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 34.55%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.47%.

In other news, Director Stephen T. Mclin sold 5,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total transaction of $253,663.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,075.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total transaction of $405,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 609,202 shares of company stock worth $28,521,767 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

