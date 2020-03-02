Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 11,641 Shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 409,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 11,641 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.90% of Belden worth $22,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Belden by 195.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 27,308 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Belden during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,240,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Belden by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 124,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Belden by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Belden by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BDC stock opened at $39.93 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 2.45. Belden Inc. has a one year low of $38.29 and a one year high of $63.53.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $549.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.73 million. Belden had a positive return on equity of 17.78% and a negative net margin of 15.74%. Belden’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Belden Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is 4.42%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BDC. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Belden in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cross Research lowered Belden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Longbow Research raised Belden from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine raised Belden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Belden from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Belden has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.50.

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, and building automation, as well as live production and performance, video display and digital signage, and corporate communications.

