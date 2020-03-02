Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 16,882 Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 409,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 16,882 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.61% of Terreno Realty worth $22,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TRNO. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Terreno Realty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Terreno Realty by 193.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in Terreno Realty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Terreno Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Terreno Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $316,000. 99.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

TRNO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Terreno Realty from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Terreno Realty from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Shares of NYSE:TRNO opened at $54.87 on Monday. Terreno Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $40.44 and a 1-year high of $62.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 64.55, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.37 and its 200-day moving average is $54.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is presently 78.26%.

Terreno Realty Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.