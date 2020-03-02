Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 17,837 Shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 572,104 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,837 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.66% of Macquarie Infrastructure worth $24,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Macquarie Infrastructure by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,090,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,046,000 after purchasing an additional 137,361 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Macquarie Infrastructure by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 172,594 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,394,000 after purchasing an additional 19,733 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Macquarie Infrastructure by 285.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 146,782 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,812,000 after purchasing an additional 108,692 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Macquarie Infrastructure by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 120,377 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,751,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Macquarie Infrastructure by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 84,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 19,612 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Macquarie Infrastructure alerts:

NYSE MIC opened at $39.25 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.39 and a 200-day moving average of $41.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.37. Macquarie Infrastructure Corp has a 52 week low of $36.58 and a 52 week high of $45.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $424.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.50 million. Macquarie Infrastructure had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 14.29%. Equities research analysts forecast that Macquarie Infrastructure Corp will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.19%. Macquarie Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.11%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MIC shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Macquarie Infrastructure to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Macquarie Infrastructure from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised Macquarie Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Macquarie raised Macquarie Infrastructure from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Macquarie Infrastructure from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.29.

About Macquarie Infrastructure

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of businesses that provide services to other businesses, government agencies, and individuals. It operates through: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, and MIC Hawaii segments. The IMTT segment offers bulk liquid storage, handling, and other services for petroleum products, specialty chemicals, renewable fuels, and vegetable and tropical oils through a network of 19 terminals, including 17 in the United States and 2 in Canada.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Macquarie Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macquarie Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.