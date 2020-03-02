Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 4,073 Shares of Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 188,219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,073 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.61% of Nevro worth $22,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVRO. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Nevro during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BB&T Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Nevro by 20.0% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 13,043 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Nevro during the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Nevro by 49.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 221,954 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,081,000 after acquiring an additional 73,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Nevro by 181.9% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 24,071 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after acquiring an additional 15,533 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Nevro from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Nevro from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Nevro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $120.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nevro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Leerink Swann raised their price target on shares of Nevro from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.77.

In related news, CFO Andrew H. Galligan sold 2,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $333,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVRO stock opened at $130.15 on Monday. Nevro Corp has a 12-month low of $42.82 and a 12-month high of $148.05. The company has a current ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $131.81 and its 200 day moving average is $104.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.51 and a beta of 0.46.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.18. Nevro had a negative net margin of 26.57% and a negative return on equity of 49.96%. The company had revenue of $114.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.83 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nevro Corp will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nevro

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

