Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 48,917 Shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,458,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 48,917 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.81% of RPT Realty worth $21,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 295,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,439,000 after buying an additional 18,204 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of RPT Realty in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,039,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 210,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,166,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 167,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,526,000 after buying an additional 23,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 153,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,315,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RPT shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st.

Shares of NYSE:RPT opened at $12.96 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.75. RPT Realty has a 12 month low of $11.26 and a 12 month high of $15.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.44 and its 200 day moving average is $13.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $58.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.46 million. RPT Realty had a net margin of 39.09% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RPT Realty will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.79%. RPT Realty’s payout ratio is 81.48%.

RPT Realty Company Profile

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's locally-curated consumer experiences reflect the lifestyles of its diverse neighborhoods and match the modern expectations of its retail partners. The Company is a fully integrated and self-administered REIT publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RPT.

