Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 66,633 Shares of Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,082,710 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,633 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.27% of Coty worth $23,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. JNE Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Coty during the 4th quarter valued at $50,595,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Coty by 424.3% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,500,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,486 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Coty by 842.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 395,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,445,000 after purchasing an additional 353,686 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Coty by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,217,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,451,000 after purchasing an additional 350,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Coty by 87.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 718,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,555,000 after purchasing an additional 334,781 shares in the last quarter. 36.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:COTY opened at $9.23 on Monday. Coty Inc has a 52-week low of $8.61 and a 52-week high of $14.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.98 and a 200 day moving average of $10.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of -2.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Coty had a negative net margin of 33.12% and a positive return on equity of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Coty Inc will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. Coty’s payout ratio is 76.92%.

In other Coty news, insider Sylvie Moreau sold 22,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total transaction of $270,547.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,419. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Giovanni Pieraccioni purchased 15,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.41 per share, with a total value of $173,466.23. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on COTY shares. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Coty in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Cfra boosted their price target on shares of Coty from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Coty from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.93.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Luxury, Consumer Beauty, and Professional Beauty. The Luxury segment offers prestige fragrances, and skincare and cosmetics products through various retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, philosophy, Stella McCartney, and Tiffany & Co brands.

