Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 7,513 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 401,223 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 7,513 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.38% of First Solar worth $22,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 101.3% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 634 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 114.1% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FSLR. BidaskClub downgraded shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of First Solar from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of First Solar from to and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.07.

FSLR stock opened at $45.77 on Monday. First Solar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.50 and a 12 month high of $69.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 30.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.04.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. First Solar had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 3.75%. First Solar’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

In other First Solar news, COO Philip Dejong sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total value of $266,850.00. Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 23,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.21, for a total transaction of $1,196,163.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,437,212.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,310 shares of company stock valued at $2,366,809. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

