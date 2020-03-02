Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 9,273 Shares of Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 314,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,273 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.60% of Envestnet worth $21,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 60,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 450,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,333,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,021,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,112,000 after acquiring an additional 22,852 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Envestnet during the 4th quarter valued at $841,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,949,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ENV. Sandler O’Neill raised Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. DA Davidson downgraded Envestnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Envestnet from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Envestnet in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Compass Point downgraded Envestnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.33.

In other Envestnet news, insider Matthew Majoros sold 1,400 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total transaction of $99,008.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $880,959.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Peter D’arrigo sold 5,000 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,840 shares in the company, valued at $3,978,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,238 shares of company stock worth $11,913,939 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENV opened at $75.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -215.66 and a beta of 1.67. Envestnet Inc has a 12 month low of $51.00 and a 12 month high of $87.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Envestnet Company Profile

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

